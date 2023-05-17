Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $79.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

