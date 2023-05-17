Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,179 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $165.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.53 and a 200 day moving average of $171.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.