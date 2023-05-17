Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,064 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,817,000 after buying an additional 265,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 18.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 156,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $44.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

