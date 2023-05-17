Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,610 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

