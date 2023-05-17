Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

