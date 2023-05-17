Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 62,071 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

