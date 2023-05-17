Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,464 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

BATS PFFD opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

