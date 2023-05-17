Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $360.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.