Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,404 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

