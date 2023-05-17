Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,929 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,934 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 127,044 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,574 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.