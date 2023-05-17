Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.