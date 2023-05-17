Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $24.32 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.