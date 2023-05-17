Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $362.84 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,996 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $362,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,462,861 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $311.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $313.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

