Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

