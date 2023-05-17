CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,125 shares of company stock worth $3,474,726. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

