CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,131,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

CF opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

