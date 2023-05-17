Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Channing Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,999,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $311.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $313.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.94 and a 200 day moving average of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,767 shares of company stock worth $13,462,861. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.28.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.