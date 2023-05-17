Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.20

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 12018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

