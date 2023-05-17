Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 341.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clarivate by 49.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

