Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $20,325,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $147.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $2,120,544. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.