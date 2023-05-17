Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,599,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.