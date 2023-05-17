Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,239 shares of company stock valued at $17,043,321 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.