CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in CME Group by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Down 1.5 %

CME Group stock opened at $181.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.23. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

