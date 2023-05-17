Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $138.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

