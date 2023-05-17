Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 61,043 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,043 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

