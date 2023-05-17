Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after buying an additional 273,391 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 865,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

