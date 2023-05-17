Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 56,244 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,244 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

