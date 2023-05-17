Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New $262,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.