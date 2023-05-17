Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,673,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $308,576,000 after purchasing an additional 482,290 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $5,674,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,275,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $624,423,000 after purchasing an additional 919,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 21,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

