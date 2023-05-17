Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659,517 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

