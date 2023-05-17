Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $311.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $313.71.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.28.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,462,861. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

