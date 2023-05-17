CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

CVB Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Articles

