DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.