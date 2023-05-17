Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Diodes by 98.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.01.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $188,994.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $188,994.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $95,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,835.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,977 shares of company stock worth $2,168,590. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

