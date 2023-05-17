Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Diodes were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Diodes Stock Up 0.9 %

DIOD stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,977 shares of company stock worth $2,168,590 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.