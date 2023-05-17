Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $301.85 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.