Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Shares Down 1.2%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 124,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 194,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

