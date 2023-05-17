Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after acquiring an additional 215,103 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,767 shares of company stock worth $13,462,861 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $311.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $313.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

