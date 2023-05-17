EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE EME opened at $164.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.