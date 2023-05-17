Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,308 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after acquiring an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,381 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -317.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

