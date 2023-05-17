Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newell Brands Stock Down 5.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $23.12.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -317.24%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

