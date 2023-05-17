Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Envestnet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Envestnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ENV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

NYSE:ENV opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

