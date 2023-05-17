EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,027,000. State Street Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in EPR Properties by 360.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 410,432 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 331.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.