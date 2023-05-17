Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average is $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

