Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,717 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,599,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

AAPL opened at $172.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average is $150.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

