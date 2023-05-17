First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 847.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

