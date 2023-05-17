First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 111,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

