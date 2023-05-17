Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.