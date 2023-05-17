Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 52,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,739,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 144,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 90,599 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,003,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.59. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 88.83% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

