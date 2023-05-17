Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gogo were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gogo by 74.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 670,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gogo by 48.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 209,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.
Gogo Trading Down 0.4 %
GOGO opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.28. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
